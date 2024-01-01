English
Illegal Israel settlers set fire to a mosque in West Bank

Shafaqna English- Illegal settlers set fire to a mosque in the occupied West Bank, and spray painted racist slogans such as “Revenge” and “Death to Arabs” on its walls.

Abdallah Kamil, the governor of Salfit, said on Friday that the attack targeted the Bar al-Walidain mosque in the village of Marda, in the latest incident of settler violence.

“A group of settlers carried out an attack early this morning by setting fire to the mosque,” Kamil said in a statement.

One resident of the village told AFP news agency that the settlers “set fire to the entrance of the mosque and wrote Hebrew slogans on its walls”.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

