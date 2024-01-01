OCHA: Sudan crisis demands sustained and urgent attention

Shafaqna English- Briefing ambassadors in the Security Council, Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations at the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), described Sudan’s situation as a “crisis of staggering scale and cruelty, and it demands sustained and urgent attention.”

Wosornu detailed the catastrophic toll of the conflict, which erupted between rival militaries vying for power and influence last April.

Since then, more than 12 million people – nearly a quarter of Sudan’s population – have been displaced. Among them over 3.2 million have fled to neighbouring countries as refugees, straining fragile regions already grappling with limited resources.

