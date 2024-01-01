RSF: Twelve media outlets closed in Afghanistan in 2024

Shafaqna English- Taliban has closed 12 media outlets in Afghanistan – both public and private – in seven provinces this year, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has said.

RSF said in a statement that eleven television stations and one radio station have been forced to cease operations completely. Three radio stations were closed temporarily before they were allowed to resume operations on the condition that they agreed to stop broadcasting music.

“The ideological hardening of the Taliban in recent months has accelerated repression and increased threats against media outlets in Afghanistan. The proliferation of bans on images of living beings in certain provinces, in particular, has led to a series of closures of television stations,” said Célia Mercier, head of RSF’s South Asia Desk.

