UN chief: Humanity’s fate must not be left to algorithms

Shafaqna English- The UN Secretary-General on Thursday urged the Security Council to act decisively to establish international guardrails for artificial intelligence (AI).

Addressing ministers and ambassadors, António Guterres warned that rapid developments in AI are outpacing humanity’s ability to govern it, raising important questions about accountability, equality, safety, and human oversight in decision-making.

“Every moment of delay in establishing international guardrails increases the risk for us all,” Mr. Guterres said.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com