Pope describes war as a human defeat

Shafaqna English—Pope Francis has described war as “a human defeat”.

In an interview with Argentina’s Canal Orbe 21 TV, Pope Francis lamented the hypocrisy of nations that advocate for peace while profiting from the arms trade. In numerous speeches and appeals, he has also decried the growing number of conflicts – especially the ongoing violence in Ukraine and the Holy Land – and reiterated his firm belief that peace can only be achieved through authentic dialogue and reconciliation.

“I am concerned that countless calls for peace from international organizations go in one ear and out the other,” he said during the interview decrying what he called a “fundamental hypocrisy: we talk about peace, but we arm for war.”

And reiterating the nefarious consequences of the arms trade, the Pope denounced the fact that “one of the greatest returns on investment in Europe comes from arms factories. So, we organize peace conferences and meetings, but we continue to produce weapons to kill.”

