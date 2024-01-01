Al-Aqsa Mosque: 35,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 20 December 2024

Shafaqna English- 35,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

The Islamic Endowment Authority affirmed that around 35,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

Meanwhile, the head of the Jerusalem Affairs Office, Haroun Nasser al-Din, called for mass mobilization in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the coming days.

Nasser al-Din stressed that the Israeli escalation against the Islamic holy sites, and attempts to Judaize Jerusalem, represent a direct aggression against the entire nation, which requires escalating the resistance and breaking the Israeli restrictions.

Nasser al-Din said that the ongoing attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, including settler raids and preventing worshipers from performing their prayers, require immediate action to protect Aqsa.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com