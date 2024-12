Shafaqna English- Smoked fish locally known as ‘Phar’re’ is one of the favourite winter delicacies in Kashmir.

The age old traditional delicacy smoked fish “Phar’re” is being practiced in kashmir for centuries in the picturesque kashmir valley during winter season. The arrival of harsh winters in the valley marks the beginning of the process of making and selling smoked fish.

