Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Dr. Fatima Rajina to discuss her book “British Bangladeshi Muslims in the East End” on 20 December 2024.

About Dr. Fatima Rajina:

Dr. Fatima Rajina is a Senior Legacy in Action Research Fellow at the Stephen Lawrence Research Centre at De Montfort University. Her book British Bangladeshi Muslims in the East End: The changing landscape of dress and language was published in July 2024 with Manchester University Press.

