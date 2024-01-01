Car hits crowds at Christmas market in Germany

Shafaqna English- At least two people are dead and as many as 68 injured after a driver rammed a car into a large crowd at a Christmas market in central Germany on Friday evening.

Officials on Friday night described the incident as an intentional attack and announced that the driver had been taken into custody at the scene. An investigation is underway.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was among the many who offered their condolences in the incident’s immediate aftermath. His office indicated that he would visit the scene on Saturday.

The interior minister for Saxony-Anhalt, Tamara Zieschang, identified the suspect as a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who arrived in Germany in 2006. He was previously unknown to security services.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com