Afghanistan: Bamyan concerned by winter damage to historical sites

Shafaqna English- Several residents of Bamyan have expressed concern about the destruction of historical sites in the province with the arrival of winter.
They urged the caretaker government authorities to take serious steps to protect these historical monuments.
The historic fort of “Chehel Dokhtaran,” near the city of Gholghola, is a significant historical site in the center of Bamyan. According to locals, this fort, built on a 10-jerib area with three floors, served as a dwelling for 40 daughters of Alauddin, one of the Ghurid kings, 1,300 years ago.
Residents said that this fort, along with the city of Gholghola, was destroyed by Genghis Khan, and the remaining sections have been damaged due to neglect and weather conditions, including snow and rain.

Source:Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

