Egypt enacts first asylum law sparking concerns over refugee rights

Shafaqna English- Egypt’s first asylum law has prompted warnings from human rights groups which say it takes a “security-focused approach” that could weaken refugee protections.

The law includes several controversial provisions, such as requiring migrants who enter Egypt irregularly to apply for asylum within 45 days and imposing criminal penalties for housing refugees without notifying authorities. Another clause grants the government sweeping powers to take “necessary measures” against refugees during national security crises, counter-terrorism operations, or wartime.

Source: Info Migrants

