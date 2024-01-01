English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 3Other News

Egypt enacts first asylum law sparking concerns over refugee rights

0

Shafaqna English- Egypt’s first asylum law has prompted warnings from human rights groups which say it takes a “security-focused approach” that could weaken refugee protections.

The law includes several controversial provisions, such as requiring migrants who enter Egypt irregularly to apply for asylum within 45 days and imposing criminal penalties for housing refugees without notifying authorities. Another clause grants the government sweeping powers to take “necessary measures” against refugees during national security crises, counter-terrorism operations, or wartime.

Source: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

German health system would struggle without Syrian doctors

nafiseh yazdani

Report: Growing concern among Italians about migrants

leila yazdani

UK-Iraq sign deals to return migrants & combat people smuggling

nafiseh yazdani

Over 300 migrants detained in Libyan desert

nafiseh yazdani

Refugees face new conditions for staying in Egypt

leila yazdani

Italy: Authorities in Trieste evicted about 200 migrants from Old Port

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.