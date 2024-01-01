MMC: Friends and family or social media influenced migrants to migrate

Shafaqna English- Friends and family, returnees, or social media were all more likely to play a role in the migrants’ decision-making process above smugglers, according to the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC).

When presenting migration policies, European politicians often assert that smugglers play a key role in luring people into irregular migration. But according to the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC), a research and analysis network on migration, this is simply not true. The results of a survey of 60,000 migrants carried out by the MMC reveal that in reality, only around 4 percent of migrants cited smugglers as an influence in their decision to migrate.

Source: Info Migrants

