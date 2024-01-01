CNN: How Artificial Intelligence Transformed Science and Discovery in 2024

Shafaqna English- Artificial intelligence reached new heights in 2024, decoding ancient texts, unraveling animal communication, identifying hidden archaeological wonders, and mapping the intricate structures of proteins. These advancements showcase AI’s transformative power in accelerating scientific progress and unlocking mysteries that were once out of reach. The CNN article highlights four groundbreaking applications of AI in 2024:

1. Decoding Ancient Texts:

AI revealed over 2,000 characters from carbonized Herculaneum scrolls using high-resolution X-rays, unveiling passages from ancient Rome and Greece. This effort was part of the Vesuvius Challenge, which aims to decode 90% of the scrolls by year’s end through virtual unrolling and ink detection.

2. Understanding Animal Communication:

Machine learning analyzed 9,000 sperm whale clicks, uncovering coda patterns akin to human phonetics. These findings may one day enable human-animal communication.

3. Discovering Nazca Geoglyphs:

AI nearly doubled known Nazca symbols, identifying 303 new geoglyphs through advanced image analysis and drone surveys.

4. Protein Structure Mapping:

AlphaFold predicted 200 million protein structures, revolutionizing biology by enabling detailed study of molecular functions and interactions.

Source: CNN

