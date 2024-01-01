SciTechDaily: Breakthrough Unravels Mystery of Repeating Radio Bursts from Space

Shafaqna English- Astronomers have finally explained the origin of strange repeating radio bursts from space. These bursts, previously a mystery, have been traced to a binary system composed of a red dwarf and a white dwarf. The bursts are generated by interactions between the stellar wind of the red dwarf and the magnetic field of the white dwarf, which creates irregular emissions.

This breakthrough came after extensive observations with the Murchison Widefield Array and MeerKAT telescopes. The team’s work challenges prior models of radio transient phenomena, offering new insights into cosmic behavior.

These findings open a new chapter in stellar research, suggesting the presence of previously unseen cosmic processes that could alter how scientists view radio emissions from space.

Source: SciTechDaily

www.shafaqna.com