English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsShia MediaVideos

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA) Knowledge of God”

0

Shafaqna EnglishSICM Mahfil Ali celebrates the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah Al-Zahra (SA) on Saturday, 21st December 2024, with a lecture by Shaykh Imranali Panjwani entitled “Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA) Knowledge of God”.

Speaker:

Dr Imranali Panjwani has lived, studied and worked in the UK, Middle East and Australia as an academic, lawyer, chaplain and community worker. He researches Islamic and Western Law focusing on the subject of the law, interpretation of scripture, moral development and access to justice and human rights for minority communities. His country expert reports have been commented upon by judges and lawyers and draw upon his diverse legal, cultural and religious experiences.

 

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “British Bangladeshi Muslims in the East End”

Related posts

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “British Bangladeshi Muslims in the East End”

parniani

[Video] Tafsir of Surah An-Nisa (4) Verse 135-136

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Faith in Action”

parniani

[Video] Tafsir of Surah An-Nisa (4) Verse 135

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Travellers in the Golden Realm

parniani

What was Lady Fatimah Zahra’s (SA) method of parenthood?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.