[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA) Knowledge of God”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali celebrates the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah Al-Zahra (SA) on Saturday, 21st December 2024, with a lecture by Shaykh Imranali Panjwani entitled “Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA) Knowledge of God”.

Speaker:

Dr Imranali Panjwani has lived, studied and worked in the UK, Middle East and Australia as an academic, lawyer, chaplain and community worker. He researches Islamic and Western Law focusing on the subject of the law, interpretation of scripture, moral development and access to justice and human rights for minority communities. His country expert reports have been commented upon by judges and lawyers and draw upon his diverse legal, cultural and religious experiences.

