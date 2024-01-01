Saudi Arabia: More than 12m people visit Riyadh Season

Shafaqna English- More than 12 million people have attended Riyadh Season so far this year, Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, said.

The diverse range of offerings at Riyadh Season, which began in October and lasts to March 2025, continues to captivate audiences.

Recent additions, including The Groves and Souq Al-Awaleen, have further enhanced the visitor experience.

The opening of the Courchevel Zone in Boulevard World has allowed visitors to enjoy a unique winter experience.

Source: Arab News

