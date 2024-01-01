English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia: More than 12m people visit Riyadh Season

0

Shafaqna English- More than 12 million people have attended Riyadh Season so far this year, Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, said.

The diverse range of offerings at Riyadh Season, which began in October and lasts to March 2025, continues to captivate audiences.

Recent additions, including The Groves and Souq Al-Awaleen, have further enhanced the visitor experience.

The opening of the Courchevel Zone in Boulevard World has allowed visitors to enjoy a unique winter experience.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Medina: European Muslims Arrive For Umrah

leila yazdani

Most parts of Saudi Arabia experience chilly winter

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia registers 13,040 new sites of historical importance

leila yazdani

Riyadh Metro launches red-green lines

nafiseh yazdani

FIFA named Saudi Arabia as hosts for 2034 World Cup

nasibeh yazdani

Apple to open online store in Saudi Arabia in 2025

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.