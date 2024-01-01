[Video] Jesus (AS) in Islam – Documentary

Shafaqna English- Discover the profound connections between Christianity and Islam in “Jesus (AS) in Islam,” a thought-provoking documentary by AhlulBayt TV. Journey through the pages of history as we explore the revered status of Jesus (AS) in Islamic tradition, shedding light on his teachings, miracles, and spiritual significance. Through compelling narratives and expert commentary, this documentary highlights the shared legacy of Jesus (AS) in both faiths, fostering a deeper understanding of the similarities and differences between Christianity and Islam.

Join us as we embark on a journey of unity and mutual respect, celebrating the universal message of love, compassion, and divine guidance embodied by Jesus in Islam.

