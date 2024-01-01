Baghdad’s selection as the Arab Capital of Tourism 2025 is a turning point for Iraq’s future

Shafaqna English- In a “historic” recognition of its rich heritage and growing tourism potential, Baghdad has been named the Arab Capital of Tourism for 2025. Baghdad’s selection is a turning point for Iraq’s future.

The announcement, made on December 10 during the 27th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, signals a bright chapter for Iraq’s tourism sector. Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, President of the Arab Tourism Organization, congratulated Iraq’s leaders and expressed optimism about the role this recognition will play in boosting inter-Arab tourism and showcasing Baghdad’s unparalleled cultural and historical significance.

According to Fadel Al-Badrani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, the city met the stringent criteria of the Arab Tourism Organization, which include robust tourism management, infrastructure, safety, and the preservation of heritage sites.

Source: Shafaq News

