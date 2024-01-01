English
Ahkam Graph: Can I keep a cat, hamster, and rabbit in my house?

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Animals”.

Question & Answer

Question: Can I keep a cat, hamster, and rabbit in my house?

Answer: There is no problem in it.
Note: The body and the saliva of the cat, rabbit, and hamster is ritually pure (Tahir), yet its urine, faeces, and blood are Najis.

