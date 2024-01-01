Report: Israel’s Gaza attacks are leading to a rise in Islamophobia across Europe

Shafaqna English- The “European Islamophobia Report 2023,” which examined anti-Muslim sentiment in 28 European countries, revealed that Israel’s Gaza attacks have led to a notable increase in Islamophobia across Europe.

The report, edited by Enes Bayrakli from the Turkish-German University in Istanbul and Farid Hafez from William & Mary University in the US, was presented during an online news conference.

The report highlighted several key issues and was supported by various institutions and organizations in the US and Europe.

It included the recognition of International Day Against Islamophobia in European countries, the rise in anti-Muslim sentiment following Israel’s actions in Gaza, and the spread of disinformation about Muslims in the mainstream media and on social media.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com