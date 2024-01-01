Common Ground Festival in Riyadh helps bridge Saudi Arabia, Iraqi cultures

Shafaqna English— In a landmark celebration of cultural unity, the Ministry of Culture in Saudi Arabia launched the Common Ground Festival, an initiative highlighting the deep connections and shared heritage between Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

This event, hosted at the Mega Studio in Boulevard City, Riyadh, opened on December 18 and will continue until December 31. It offers a vibrant blend of art, music, history, and tradition. The festival underscores the enduring ties between the two nations and invites audiences to explore the richness of their intertwined cultural narratives.

Source: Iraqi News

