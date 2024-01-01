Iraq: Authorities are striving to revitalize the market to attract investors

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Authorities are striving to revitalize the market to attract investors and promote economic diversification, however, challenges such as political instability, limited industrial and agricultural sectors, and bureaucratic hurdles continue to impede progress.

Iraq’s stock market considered a vital pillar for channeling savings into investments, remains underdeveloped and overshadowed by regional counterparts.

Foreign investors remain hesitant, citing Iraq’s political and economic instability, as well as complex administrative and legal procedures for opening accounts and transferring profits. These barriers contribute to the market’s small size and limited appeal.

