Shafaqna English- With the commencement of water collection at the Pashdan Dam, this dam, located 15 kilometers east of Herat city, has transformed into a major tourist destination.

Thousands of people from Herat and other provinces visit the dam daily to see its water.

“I have come from Faryab, and this is a very good place for recreation. It is very crowded here, and we are happy,” Fazl Rahman, a resident of Faryab, told TOLOnews.

Source: Tolo News

