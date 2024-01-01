English
Afghanistan: Millions of people endure winter’s wrath

Shafaqna English- Millions of people in Afghanistan are grappling with severe food and fuel shortages as winter sets in.
Many face the difficult choice of either finding a meal or keeping their homes warm, leaving them uncertain about whether to prioritize feeding their children or keeping them warm.
Recently, currency exchange markets and oil and gas shops in Herat were forced to close due to heavy snowfall, severe cold, and icy conditions. Additionally, many citizens blame the Taliban, saying that their oppressive actions and retaliatory measures have silenced people’s ability to voice their grievances. According to residents, thousands of retired officials and women heading households, deprived of employment in government institutions over the past three years, are enduring deplorable conditions.

