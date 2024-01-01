Pope calls for a Christmas ceasefire on all war fronts

Pope Francis expressed his profound concern for all those enduring the suffering caused by war and violence. His words came in his greetings to the faithful immediately following the recitation of the Angelus on Sunday, just three days before Christmas.

The Pope remembered Mozambique, caught between poverty and violence, noting his “attention and concern,” and praying that “dialogue and the quest for the common good, supported by faith and goodwill, may prevail over mistrust and discord.” He denounced how “so much cruelty” is inflicted on innocent children in other conflict zones.