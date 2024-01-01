English
Pope calls for a Christmas ceasefire on all war fronts

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis calls for a Christmas ceasefire on all war fronts.

Pope Francis expressed his profound concern for all those enduring the suffering caused by war and violence. His words came in his greetings to the faithful immediately following the recitation of the Angelus on Sunday, just three days before Christmas.

The Pope remembered Mozambique, caught between poverty and violence, noting his “attention and concern,” and praying that “dialogue and the quest for the common good, supported by faith and goodwill, may prevail over mistrust and discord.” He denounced how “so much cruelty” is inflicted on innocent children in other conflict zones.

“ Let us pray for a ceasefire on all war fronts, in Ukraine, the Holy Land, in all the Middle East and the entire world, at Christmas. And with sorrow, I think of Gaza, of so much cruelty; of the children machine-gunned, the bombing of schools and hospitals… So much cruelty!”

Source: Vatican News

