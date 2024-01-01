UK: Flights and ferries cancelled owing to high winds as Christmas getaway begins

Shafaqna English- Thousands of people in the UK are facing a Christmas travel nightmare after strong winds led to the cancellation of some flights and ferries.

A Met Office yellow weather warning was in place until 9 pm on Sunday from John o’Groats to Land’s End, with gusts of up to 60mph widespread and some as strong as 70mph on hills and around exposed coasts.

Gusts of 82mph, the strongest of the weekend, were recorded at Kirkwall on Orkney and at South Uist in the Outer Hebrides.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com