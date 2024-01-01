English
Myanmar: 60,000 Rohingya Muslims flee to Bangladesh amid escalating violence

Shafaqna English- 60,000 Rohingya Muslims flee to Bangladesh amid escalating violence between the junta government and Arakan Army rebels in Myanmar.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.2 million Rohingya in its southeastern Cox’s Bazar district. Most of the Rohingya fled from Myanmar in August 2017 in a military crackdown.

Md. Touhid Hossain, foreign affairs adviser, told reporters about his visit to Bangkok, where an informal consultation meeting was held on Thursday among six countries, including Laos, Thailand, India, China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

“Our position in principle is not to allow any more Rohingya to enter. However, sometimes the situation becomes such that we have nothing more to do. In such a situation, we allowed 60,000 Rohingya to enter. It’s not that we officially let them in, they entered through different routes,” Hossain explained in Dhaka.

Neighboring countries do not see any possibility of Myanmar returning to its previous state, Hossain added, noting that all the countries in the meeting asked Myanmar to resolve its internal problems through talks with all parties.

