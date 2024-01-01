English
London: Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of LADY Fatimah Al Zahra (SA) [Video]

Shafaqna English-The Islamic Center of England hosted a special event to celebrate the birth of Lady Fatimah (SA) on Saturday, December 21, 2024, with speeches in English, Arabic and Farsi, as well as anasheed and engaging contests for attendees.

Scholars Speak on the Birth of Lady Fatima (SA) | A Celebration of Light:

Celebrate the blessed birth of Lady Fatima (SA), the daughter of the Holy Prophet (pbuh). This video features inspiring speeches in Farsi, English, and Arabic, highlighting her virtues, legacy, and immense spiritual significance. May her light continue to guide and inspire us all.

