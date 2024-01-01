Sydney: Woman and daughter assaulted in Islamophobic attack at Kmart store 

Shafaqna English- A Muslim woman said a woman threw boxes at her and her 10-year-old daughter before at a Kmart store in western Sydney.

NSW Police says it is investigating the alleged incident. The woman, who has been identified as Mariam said she filmed the incident — which has been condemned as which has been condemned as Islamophobia — and it has been shared widely online.

It shows a woman walking towards her giving the middle finger before she yells: “Are you proud of wearing ‘From the river to the sea?” — a pro-Palestinian chant that was written on the back of the T-shirt she said she was wearing at the time. The video does not show the woman throwing boxes at Mariam.

In a separate video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Mariam claimed the woman threatened to “end [her] life”.

Mariam said she called Bankstown police station who said they would send officers to the store. She said she waited for three hours but they did not arrive, and said she did not receive a phone call from them until 24 hours later.

“I was hoping that the police would arrive as soon as possible while I was there to retrieve from the CCTV because I had only recorded this part of the incident,” she said. “But they have not shown any interest.”

NSW Police has confirmed an investigation is underway and on Sunday morning said they had attempted to make contact with Mariam but had been unable to obtain a formal statement.

Mariam told that she did not provide a statement when police did call 24 hours later because she and her daughter had “decided to look after” themselves”. She said police did not “back off” and approached her friends and family asking “if they can give a statement or if they can get hold of me”. NSW Police said on Sunday afternoon that it had “a duty of care to follow up reports of alleged violence in the community”, adding Mariam had since provided a statement.

Australia is currently experiencing a rise in both Islamophobia and, according to Islamic and Jewish groups.

The Islamophobia Register says it received an average of three reports each week before the war in Gaza.

