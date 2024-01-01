Report: More than 3,100 Native American children died in USA boarding schools

Shafaqna English- A new report by the Washington Post has found that at least 3,104 Native American children died in USA boarding schools—three times higher than the government’s estimate.

The Post described the deaths in the schools, which were established to forcibly assimilate Indigenous children into European settler culture, as “a dark chapter in American history that has long been ignored and largely covered up.”

“The boarding schools were not schools but prison camps, work camps,” said Judi M. Gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

