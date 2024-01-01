English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iraq: Discovery of a mass grave in the Al-Samawah desert, south of Baghdad

0

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani remarked that the discovery of a mass grave of Kurds in the Al-Samawah desert, south of Baghdad, recalls the “suffering” endured by the Iraqi people under the Ba’ath regime.

On Sunday, a mass grave was discovered in the Al-Samawah desert, dating back to the 1980s, containing the remains of Kurdish women and children who were victims of the Anfal campaign.

“Although many years have passed since the fall of the Ba’ath regime and its tyranny over the Iraqi people, new evidence of its heinous crimes continues to surface, bearing witness to the horrific atrocities our nation endured under dictatorship,” Al-Sudani wrote on X.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq’s population hits 45.4 million in first census after 30 years

leila yazdani

Iraq builds 790 new schools

leila yazdani

Iraqi PM forms emergency committee to tackle air pollution in Baghdad

leila yazdani

Iraq checks electronics following explosions in Lebanon

nafiseh yazdani

PM: Development Road Project turns Iraq into open state

nasibeh yazdani

Iranian President arrived in Baghdad on his first foreign visit

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.