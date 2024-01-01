Iraq: Discovery of a mass grave in the Al-Samawah desert, south of Baghdad

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani remarked that the discovery of a mass grave of Kurds in the Al-Samawah desert, south of Baghdad, recalls the “suffering” endured by the Iraqi people under the Ba’ath regime.

On Sunday, a mass grave was discovered in the Al-Samawah desert, dating back to the 1980s, containing the remains of Kurdish women and children who were victims of the Anfal campaign.

“Although many years have passed since the fall of the Ba’ath regime and its tyranny over the Iraqi people, new evidence of its heinous crimes continues to surface, bearing witness to the horrific atrocities our nation endured under dictatorship,” Al-Sudani wrote on X.

