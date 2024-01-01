English
IOM appeals for nearly $500 million to assist Afghans in 2025

Shafaqna English- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has appealed for nearly $500 million to assist Afghans in 2025.

It is part of IOM’s $8.2 billion appeal to support 100 million individuals across the globe.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Afghan refugees are the third largest displaced population in the world after Syrian and Ukrainian refugees. Nearly 10.9 million Afghans are displaced worldwide due to conflict, violence, and poverty.

