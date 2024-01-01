English
Germany debates migration after deadly Christmas market attack

Shafaqna English- As the nation mourns the victims of violence in Magdeburg, Germany the far right is rallying against migration.

About 200 people were also injured when a man rammed a car into the busy market in the eastern German city.

Political parties have expressed sorrow for the victims and promised to step up security.

In a statement shared with Al Jazeera, Greens party leader Robert Habeck said he wished the city “comfort, strength and confidence”. Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the incident a “terrible and insane” act.

But while many are united in grief, tensions are growing.

Alongside vigils, more than 2,000 far-right supporters bearing banners and chanting slogans against migration gathered in the city on Saturday.

Source: AlJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

