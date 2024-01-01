Two Christian women convert to Islam at Imam Reza(AS)’s holy shrine

Shafaqna English- On the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah (SA), two young women from Canada and Sweden converted to Islam under the auspices of the Department of Religions and Denominations of AQR’s Office for Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs.

In a spiritual ceremony coinciding with Hazrat Fatimah (SA)’s birth anniversary at Imam Reza (AS) shrine, a 20-year-old woman from Canada and a 22-year-old woman from Sweden joined the Muslim community with awareness and love for Islamic teachings.

After studying and examining Islamic teachings, these two young women decided to embrace Islam and received their certificates of conversion in a spiritual atmosphere, with representatives of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR) in attendance.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com