Number of refugees facing homelessness in the UK soars

Shafaqna English- Official figures in the United Kingdom reveal a fourfold increase in homelessness among refugees leaving asylum accommodation.

16,500 individuals registered as homeless by June 2023 — up from just 4,000 in the previous year.

This alarming rise highlights systemic failures in refugee support and the broader asylum system in the country.

At the same time, asylum accommodation conditions have also drawn widespread criticism from rights groups and advocacy organizations. The I Paper in the UK reported that the Mears Group, a major contractor responsible for housing asylum seekers, has come under fire for providing inadequate living conditions, including pest infestations, structural disrepair, and basic structural deficiencies.

Despite earning £1 billion from its contract with the Home Office since 2020, the company defends its performance, attributing its profit growth to increased demand and claiming that maintenance efforts are ongoing.

According to the I Paper, one of the primary causes of homelessness among refugees is the delayed or incorrect issuance of critical documents such as biometric residence permits (BRPs) and electronic visas (eVisas).

These documents are essential for accessing housing, employment, and benefits. Many refugees are left in limbo due to systemic inefficiencies.

The Mears Group, tasked with managing asylum accommodation, has long faced significant criticism for the condition of its properties. Inspections across regions in the north of England and Scotland have uncovered widespread issues, including mold, dampness, collapsed ceilings, and fire risks.

Some properties were reported to lack basic safety features such as smoke alarms, while others suffered from a severe state of disrepair, including faulty wiring and inadequate access to hot water.

Despite these failings, Mears has profited considerably from its Home Office contract, with asylum-related revenue accounting for 40 percent of its income in 2023 alone.

This financial windfall has drawn outrage from advocates and rights groups, who argue that corporate profits have taken precedence over the welfare of asylum seekers. Critics say that, given the resources at its disposal, the company’s performance falls far short of acceptable standards.