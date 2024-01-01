English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Christians in Gaza celebrate mass amid horrors of war

0

Shafaqna English- Dozens of worshippers gathered at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City to celebrate mass amid the horrors of war.

“I want … to tell you, that all the world, not only the Christian world, all the world is with you. So the war will finish and we will rebuild,” Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said, urging people in Gaza to never be afraid.

His visit came as Pope Francis again criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza. He said on Saturday his envoy had been unable to enter the territory because of Israeli bombing.

“Yesterday, children have been bombed. This is cruelty, this is not war,” Francis said in his address. On Sunday, he called for a ceasefire.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope Francis expresses his concern for areas of world in conflict

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis calls for probe into genocide in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis appeals for “peace in the world”

nasibeh yazdani

Gaza: Heavy rains flooded displaced Palestinians tents

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Second round of Gaza polio vaccinations will also deliver micronutrients 

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis renews calls for peace

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.