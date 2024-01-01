Christians in Gaza celebrate mass amid horrors of war

“I want … to tell you, that all the world, not only the Christian world, all the world is with you. So the war will finish and we will rebuild,” Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said, urging people in Gaza to never be afraid.

His visit came as Pope Francis again criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza. He said on Saturday his envoy had been unable to enter the territory because of Israeli bombing.

“Yesterday, children have been bombed. This is cruelty, this is not war,” Francis said in his address. On Sunday, he called for a ceasefire.