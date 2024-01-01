European pilgrims visit the Prophet’s Biography Museum, Islamic heritage sites in Medina

Shafaqna English- A group of 250 people from 14 European countries recently visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Medina.

The visitors were part of a wider scheme that will see 1,000 people from 66 countries perform Umrah in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

At the museum, the visitors saw interactive displays and multimedia presentations about the Prophet Muhammad and other holy figures, historical events, Islamic culture, and initiatives to safeguard Islamic history and civilization.

The fair seeks to present Islamic culture in an engaging way for different audiences.

