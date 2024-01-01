Ahkam Graph: Is recitation of Adhan and Iqama for daily prayers and other prayers compulsory?

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Adhan and Iqamah”.
Question & Answer
Question: Is the recitation of Adhan and Iqama for daily prayers and other prayers compulsory (Wajib)?
Answer: Adhan and Iqama for the daily obligatory prayers (i.e Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghreb and Isha), is recommended (Mustahab), however for the other obligatory and recommended prayers have not been sanctioned in Islamic Law (they are not Mashru’).
