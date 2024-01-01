Bernama: Vietnam Shines at Melaka Halal Festival 2024

Shafaqna English- Vietnam prominently featured its halal-certified goods, such as coffee, rice, and seafood, at the Melaka Halal Festival 2024 in Malaysia. The event aimed to enhance Vietnam’s presence in the global halal market, with Vietnamese coffee garnering special praise for its unique aroma and high caffeine content, according to Bernama.

The festival, part of Malaysia’s Year of Visiting Melaka 2024, hosted 350 booths from nine nations, showcasing halal products and fostering international trade. It highlighted Vietnam’s efforts to expand in the lucrative halal industry.

Source: Bernama

