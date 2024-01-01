Forbes: Major AI Predictions for 2025

Shafaqna English- As AI continues to rapidly evolve, experts predict significant changes by 2025. Meta will start charging for its llama models, AI-powered web agents will go mainstream, and AI security will face its first real crisis. These trends, along with political shifts and technological breakthroughs, will shape the future of artificial intelligence. Here are more details on the 10 AI predictions for 2025, according to the Forbes article:

1. Meta’s Llama model monetization:

Meta will start charging for Llama, its open-weight AI model, despite previously offering it for free.

2. Scaling laws:

AI scaling laws will expand to areas like robotics and biology, unlocking more potential in these fields.

3. Trump and Musk’s influence:

A shift in U.S. policy under President Trump could create tensions with Musk’s AI endeavors.

4. Web agents:

AI will handle routine online tasks, from scheduling to purchases, streamlining user interactions.

5. Space AI data centers:

Companies will push to establish AI data centers in space, tackling energy and infrastructure bottlenecks.

6. Passing the Turing test:

AI will convincingly simulate human-like conversation, passing the Turing test for speech.

7. Self-improving AI:

AI will develop the ability to autonomously enhance its own design and performance.

8. AI labs’ strategic shifts:

Labs like OpenAI will refocus their strategies, pushing deeper into specialized AI areas.

9. Klarna’s AI claims under scrutiny:

Klarna’s bold AI claims will be examined, especially regarding its reliance on generative AI for operations.

10. AI safety incident:

The first significant AI safety incident may raise concerns over the ethical and safe use of AI systems.

Source: Forbes

www.shafaqna.com