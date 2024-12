Shafaqna English- Najaf–Karbala Road witnessed the opening of the Amir Al-Mu’mineen (AS) scientific service omplex.

The opening events witnessed the presence of Senior Official of Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, Seyyed Ahmad Al-Safi, several professors of the Hawzah, religious figures, and students.

Source: Alkafeel

