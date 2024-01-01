Hundreds of Syrian Christians protest after Christmas tree burned

Shafaqna English- Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Christian areas of Damascus early on Tuesday to protest against the burning of a Christmas tree near Hama.

Demonstrations flare after a video spread on social media showing hooded fighters setting fire to a tree.

“We demand the rights of Christians,” protesters chanted as they marched through the Syrian capital towards the headquarters of the Orthodox patriarchate in the Bab Sharqi neighborhood.

A demonstrator who gave his name as Georges told AFP he was protesting “injustice against Christians”.

“If we’re not allowed to live our Christian faith in our country, as we used to, then we don’t belong here anymore,” he said.

The protests erupted after a video spread on social media showing hooded fighters setting fire to a Christmas tree in the Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah, near Hama.

Gunmen opened fire at a Greek Orthodox church in the city of Hama

On Dec. 18, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a Greek Orthodox church in the city of Hama, entering the compound and attempting to destroy a cross, and smashing headstones in a cemetery, the church said in a statement.

Armored vehicle moving through a Christian quarter with a message on the front window

A photo has circulated on social media showing an armored vehicle moving through a Christian quarter with a message on the front window: “Your day is coming, Oh worshippers of the cross.”

Christian Bishop Andrew Bahhi of St George’s Syriac Orthodox Church said the incident was very worrying.

Syrian church leaders are advising Christians to scale back Christmas celebrations

Syrian church leaders are advising Christians to scale back Christmas celebrations this year, despite assurances from the Islamists who have just taken power that they are free to practice their religion.

The self-imposed constraints highlight one of the main challenges for Syria: establishing mutual trust among a myriad of minorities, all scarred by 13 years of pitiless civil war.

Source: Reuters, Guardian

