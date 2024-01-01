Germany: Anti-Muslim attacks reported after Christmas market ramming

Shafaqna English- Germany’s Anti-Racism Commissioner Reem Alabali-Radovan expressed concern Monday following reports of anti-Muslim attacks in the aftermath of a car ramming last week on a Christmas market in Magdeburg.

“Since the weekend, our anti-racism counseling centers in Magdeburg and the surrounding area have reported an increasingly hostile atmosphere and violent attacks against migrants and Muslims,” the press quoted Alabali-Radovan as saying in Berlin.

“Unfortunately, this act is now being used as an outlet to allow racism to run its course. We must not accept that under any circumstances. We must oppose any attempt to exploit this act politically,” she added. Alabali-Radovan stressed that “terror always aims to destroy social cohesion, divide people, and spread fear.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

