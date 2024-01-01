English
International Shia News Agency
Lebanon: Beirut Christians mark dampened Christmas after Israel war

Shafaqna English- Beirut Christians marked dampened Christmas after the Israel war. Cutting through the uncharacteristic darkness and silence, faint Christmas music drifts through the center of Beirut’s suburb of Hadath.

The town is still reeling from Israel’s two-month war on Lebanon. Local scouts, attempting to bring as much holiday cheer as they could, organized a small Christmas party in a vocational center.

Children had their faces painted, teenagers distributed food and young boys competed on a punching machine.

Dania Sabbagh, the center’s owner, told Middle East Eye that they hosted this event “because there are no decorations and no life at all”.

“I work here, and usually there are parades and [other festivities],” she said.
This year, decorations are nearly non-existent, and just a few meters away from the scouts’ party, the only sounds present are the occasional ringing of church bells in the rain.

Source: Middle East Eye 

www.shafaqna.com

