Turkey to restore parts of historic Hejaz Railway in Syria

Shafaqna English- Turkey will restore parts of the historic Hejaz Railway in Syria, reconnecting Turkish rail lines to Damascus, Turkish Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Tuesday during a meeting with journalists.

The comments by the Turkish official come as Ankara works on helping rebuild its southern neighbor after 13 years of civil war.

“We will quickly assess the situation and take steps to restore the railway connection to Damascus as a first stage,” Uraloglu said during a meeting with the Anatolian Broadcasters Association in Ankara, according to a transcript.

Source: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com