Pakistan: Two Shias beheaded by Takfiri terrorists

Shafaqna English- The beheading of two Pakistani Shias by Takfiri terrorists in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Media sources reported

According to this report, Pakistani Shias “Ishaq Hussai” and “Wasim” were kidnapped by Takfiri groups and were beheaded by the terrorists after being tortured.

These two Pakistani Shias from the “Taal” area of ​​Hangu city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were on their way to the “Alizai” area of ​​Kurram city in this province when they were kidnapped on the way, after which a video of their beheading by Takfiri terrorists was posted on social media.

It is worth noting that various cities in Pakistan have been the scene of numerous assassinations of Shias in the country in recent years, and hundreds of these Shia citizens of Pakistan have been martyred in terrorist acts over the years.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com