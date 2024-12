Saudi artist crafts Medina’s culture in resin

Shafaqna English- Saudi artist, Elyan Al-Aufi crafts Medina’s culture in resin. Her pieces reflect Medina’s culture, incorporating local elements.

Resin art, a crafting technique using the liquid form of the substance to create 3D objects or glossy coatings, has gained widespread popularity. When mixed with a hardener, resin solidifies, forming a glass-like finish.

Elyan Al-Aufi, a citizen from Madinah and a visual arts graduate of Taibah University, has significantly contributed to the medium, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com