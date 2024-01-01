UN-backed report: Famine is spreading in Sudan due to war

Shafaqna English- A United Nations-backed global hunger-monitoring group reported that Famine is spreading in Sudan due to a war.

The Famine Review Committee of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) published a report on Tuesday outlining famine in five areas, including in Sudan’s largest displacement camp, Zamzam, in North Darfur province.

Famine conditions were confirmed in Abu Shouk and al-Salam, two camps for internally displaced people in el-Fasher, the besieged capital of North Darfur in western Sudan, as well as in residential and displaced communities in the Nuba Mountains in southern Sudan, according to the report.

The five-member committee also found that famine, first identified in August, will likely spread to five additional areas—Um Kadadah, Melit, el-Fasher, Tawisha, and al–Lait—by May. It also identified 17 other areas across Sudan at risk of famine.

According to the IPC report, 24.6 million Sudanese – half of the population – face acute food shortages.

“[The war] has triggered unprecedented mass displacement, a collapsing economy, the breakdown of essential social services, severe societal disruptions, and poor humanitarian access,” the report said.

Source: Al Jazeera

