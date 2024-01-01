The Conversation: How the ISS Survives in Orbit?

Shafaqna English- The International Space Station (ISS), a marvel of human engineering weighing as much as 77 elephants, orbits Earth at a blistering speed of 5 miles per second (8 km/s). Despite sharing space with meteoroids that often burn up when they collide with Earth’s atmosphere, the ISS remains intact as it operates in the thermosphere, a layer much higher and less dense than where meteoroids typically disintegrate. At an altitude of approximately 250 miles (402 kilometers), the ISS experiences minimal interaction with atmospheric particles, sparing it from the intense pressure and heat that cause meteoroids to break apart. Instead, its careful design allows it to withstand the extreme conditions of its orbital environment, as The Conversation wrote.

Meteoroids burn up in the mesosphere, located 30 to 50 miles (48 to 80 kilometers) above Earth, due to a process known as ablation. As these high-speed rocks collide with air particles, they generate immense pressure and heat, leading to their disintegration. This phenomenon, visible as “shooting stars,” is a stark contrast to the ISS’s experience in the thermosphere, where the air is so thin that even collecting enough particles to match the weight of an apple would require a box the size of Lake Superior. This lack of significant atmospheric density at the ISS’s altitude ensures that it avoids the fiery fate of meteoroids.

While the ISS does not burn up, it endures extreme temperature fluctuations, ranging from 250°F (121°C) in sunlight to -250°F (-156°C) in darkness, as it orbits Earth. Engineers have equipped the station with materials capable of withstanding these conditions, maintaining a livable environment for astronauts inside. Beyond its durability, the ISS serves as a hub for groundbreaking research in medicine, Earth science, and space exploration, contributing to advancements such as improved water filtration systems, insights into human physiology during prolonged space travel, and techniques for sustainable living in space.

Source: The Conversation

