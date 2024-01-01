English
TTW: Thailand Launches Halal Tourism App

Shafaqna English- Thailand is setting a benchmark in Halal tourism with the launch of the “Halal Route” app, developed by Chulalongkorn University’s Halal Science Centre. This app caters to Muslim travelers, offering details on Halal-certified restaurants, accommodations, mosques, and prayer times, alongside tools like a Qibla compass, according to Travel and Tour World.

With support in Thai, English, and Arabic, the initiative reflects Thailand’s commitment to enhancing Muslim-friendly tourism and capitalizing on the rapidly growing Halal tourism market. This development aligns with the country’s strategy to strengthen its position as a global destination for diverse travelers.

